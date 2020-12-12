President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is attending the groundbreaking for the Temple of the Latter Day Saints, in Highlands says the Church as the Body of Christ and should be respected.

This church will be the 1st Temple for the church in Zimbabwe.

Officiating at the event, Mnangagwa said the contribution of the Church to national development and social well being of the citizenry cannot be over emphasised.

“Dating back to the colonial era and in post independent Zimbabwe, the church in general has continued to play an important role in advancing the development

“The Church as the Body of Christ has been instrumental in the socioeconomic, humanitarian, and infrastructural development in the health and education sectors..,” said the President.

-Zwnews

