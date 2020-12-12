Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo has become the latest government official to test positive for Covid-19.

“Yes I tested positive on Monday,”Moyo said.

“I am in self isolation at home, but for now I am not feeling any pain and I am still asymptomatic but I am taking as much as possible caution while at home.”

Apparently, few days ago, Zanu-Pf’s Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu and the party’s Director for Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi tested positive for Covid-19.

They are currently in self-isolation.

Last month, Midlands provincial Minister Senator Larry Mavima went into self-isolation after testing Covid-19 positive.

Mavima confirmed the development to state media adding that he was saying in self-isolating at his home.

Mavima who is also the Midlands provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson said he was out of danger.

“I can confirm that I have tested positive to Covid-19 and am self-isolating at home. I would like to quickly inform the entire province and the nation at large that I am not in any immediate danger.

“I am grateful to a wonderful team of local specialist doctors who have been monitoring my situation. I don’t have any other symptoms,” he said at the time.

“I am in isolation but in high spirits for there is no stigma to this pandemic as everyone is at risk of contracting it. I am also banking on prayers from all corners,” he said.

Meanwhile, the respiratory disease also claimed the life of Rtd Chief air Marshall Perence Shiri who was the minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement.

