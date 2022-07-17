FORMER Warriors captain Moses “Bambo” Chunga has been included in a strategic planning committee that has been appointed by the ZIFA board.

The ZIFA executive committee led by acting president Gift Banda met in Harare and resolved to appoint a 12-member strategic planning committee, which also includes CAPS United vice president Nhamo Tutisani, Harare City chairperson Alois Masepe and Masvingo provincial leader Naboth Magwizi.

Central Region member Pithias Shoko, former Highlanders chief executive officer and CAF administration instructor Nhlanhla Dube, Memory Mbondiya and Premier Soccer League CEO Kennedy Ndebele are also part of the committee.

Veteran administrator Andrew Tapela, Aces Youth Academy director Marc Duvillard, Morris Banda and women’s football guru Theresa Maguraushe complete the committee.

Acting ZIFA chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela said the board had noted the need to institute key reforms to ensure the association would not be found wanting should Zimbabwe’s suspension be lifted by FIFA.

“The executive committee resolved that while it is desirable to engage FIFA and have the suspension lifted, local reforms are key to resuscitate and grow the beautiful game of football,” he said.

“The executive committee noted with great concern that ZIFA has for a long time been operating without strategic direction and resolved to appoint a strategic planning committee to come up with a long-term strategic plan which will guide the association’s activities and operations, and consequently aid in growing football while producing competitive national teams.”

ZIFA also reconstituted the referees’ committee.

Ruzive Ruzive will now come in as a deputy chairperson to board member Barbra Chikosi.

Sabelo Maphosa bounces back as the secretary, while Makonese Masakadza and the experienced Wilfred Mukuna are committee members.

“The executive committee resolved that it is of paramount importance to adhere to our constitution and will call for the annual general meeting. “The executive committee discussed age-cheating and took great exception to the ghastly malpractice which threatens football’s development.

“ZIFA has zero tolerance to age-cheating,” Gwesela said.

