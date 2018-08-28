Chiwenga survives motorcade accident, unlicenced driver arrested

A commuter omnibus driver who crashed into Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s motorcade has been denied bail.

Silent Hungwe, 30, is an unlicenced driver, the Harare Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

He faces charges of driving without due care and driving without a valid driver’s licence under the Road Traffic Act.

Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa denied Hungwe bail and advised him to apply to the High Court for the relief.

He will go on trial on September 4.

Linda Gadzikwa, prosecuting, said the accident occurred on August 24 at the corner of Borrowdale Road and Kingsmead.

Hungwe was driving a commuter omnibus when he came behind a vehicle that had pulled slightly to the left to clear the way for Chiwenga’s motorcade going the opposite way.

Hungwe, the court heard, swerved right to avoid the car in front and hit one of the vehicles in Chiwenga’s motorcade on the rear right side.

Chiwenga was unhurt in the incident. zim live