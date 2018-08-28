BREAKING News: GMB workers killed in Lions Den silo explosions..pictures

Disaster has hit Grain Marketing Depot (GMB) Lions Den Depot where several employees are feared dead inside a silo and a control tower plant following an explosion at the depot today.

People mostly workers were working inside a silo when an explosion occurred midday at GMB Lion’s Den depot in the outskirts of Chinhoyi, sources told Zwnews.

The total number of deaths as well as the cause of the explosion is not known yet, however, “medical personnel are currently retrieving bodies and 4 deaths have been confirmed”

zwnews