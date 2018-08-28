All eyes on Mnangagwa’s new cabinet..Is this another false dawn for Zimbabwe?

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has once again emphasised his undeterred commitment to see to it that the country is bailed out from the economic doldrums it is currently swimming in.

Now that the President has been sworn in, all eyes are now on those he is going to pick as ministers.

Addressing the nation at the National Sport Stadium, during his inauguration ceremony on Sunday, the president said his government will do all in its power and to the best interest of the nation to make sure that the economy in functional once again, as it used to be.

The President called for the cultivation of a culture of hard honest work, and added that his administration will deal with perpetrators of corruption, an ill that has to the greater extent brought the country’s economy to its knees.

Meanwhile, analysts believe the President’s seriousness will be tested when he picks the ministers who will help him carry out his vision, as most of his previous cabinet ministers had been fingered in one dirty act or the other.

Renowned political commentator Elder Mabhunu says the President should not recycle the dead wood, as most of his previous administrators had been tainted by allegations of dirty deals.

“Where there is smoke, there could be fire. Those fingered in corrupt acts should be investigated first before being appointed ministers. That is if the President thinks he needs them back into his cabinet, failure to do so, could derail his promise to the nation,” he says.

Meanwhile, African Development Enthusiast, Fadzai Mahere says the call for hard work, unity for the common good of all Zimbabweans is a welcome tone, but this needs to be complimented by the non-tolerance of economic saboteurs’ behaviours.

She says it is worrisome that sometimes the citizens do their part, only for politicians with long arms to loot.

“Let us build a nation is a good mantra.

“However, it ignores that when we do our part as citizens, to lay the bricks of hard work, education and paying taxes, the political elites swoop in to destroy what we are building through corruption, ineptitude and greed,” she says.

World over, Zimbabweans have earned themselves a good reputation for being hard workers. Be that as it may, many are pinning their hopes and trust that this time around, Mnangagwa will be hard on corrupt public officials, if the nation is to entertain the dreams of being a big economy in the region and beyond.

However, political analyst, Pedzisai Ruhanya is on record saying witches in villages are never known for addressing acts of witchcraft.

Mnangagwa since taking over power last November has been under fire for failing to deal with the rampant corruption prevailing in Zimbabwe; with others concluding that he is corrupt too as shown by his inaction to public officials implicated in dirty acts.