Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has strongly lambasted leaders who are corrupt and bent on serving self interest.

Chiwenga who is currently addressing mourners at the National Shrine says corruption undermines national security and should not be entertained whatsoever.

Key remarks by Acting President, General Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga:

-We gather to lay to rest 3 gallant sons of the soil.

-Cde Chimutengwene and Ambassador Mvundura passed on the the 15th of January 2025.

-Cde Chimutengwende passed the following day the 16th of January 2025.

-On behalf of the President, my Commander in Chief, Government, our party ZANU PF, my family and on my own behalf I wish to express my condolences to the three families.

-To the veterans of the liberation struggle and rulling party we appreciate your presence.

-We appreciate the media fraternity in outlining the life history of our departed Heroes and distributing the stories in the public domain

-V.P Chiwenga goes through the obituaries of the late National Heroes.

-We can only realize Vision2030 by staying away from deeds and misconducts that go against our National interets, these include corruption and shady deals.

-It is the duty of each generation to take our nation forward.

-Each generation must leave a wholesome legacy for the generation that is coming after them.

-Noone amongst the three Heroes carries to the world beyond material things but their righteousness, they leave behind their sacrifices and selfless legacy.

-Many never made it to a free Zimbabwe their tragic tale must remain a conscious lesson, only a legacy remains.

-H.E President

Mnangagwa gave us the mantra Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, noone will defend our country besides ourselves.

-A loud a clear no to corruption which sabotages our goal to develop comes from us.

-As we strive to develop our country let’s shun hatred and embrace each other.

-Let us remain guided by the ethic of Ubuntu.

-We thank the Lord for the rains.

-Let us maximize on short seasonal crops which will enhance our harvest.

-I encourage the media and CSOs to take part in promoting national unity.

-Lets remain united under the leadership oh H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

-To the 3 late Heroes go well sons of the soil.

-We promise to work hard and defend what you fought for.

-Thank you.