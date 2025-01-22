Police in Mazowe arrested Rynos Makwembere (34) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 20/01/25 at SOS Claim , Jumbo Mine.

The victim, Claude Nyamatope (37) fell into a disused mine shaft and died on the spot after being pushed by the suspect following a misunderstanding over USD 10.00.

The duo had received payment for constructing a shed at the mine, but the suspect allegedly withheld the victim’s share.

Meanwhile, in other news police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of electrocution in which a yet to be identified man was found dead near a ZESA substation in Kuwadzana Phase 3, Harare on 20/02/25.

The victim was wearing a black jacket, a grey striped T shirt, blue track bottom and black sport shoes with a white sole. Police recovered a bolt cutter at the scene and discovered that a copper cable was tampered with inside the substation.

Zwnews