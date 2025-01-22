Prominent Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe has waded into the ‘2030 ED Anenge Achipo’ debate saying that would be a grave mistake by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“We must fully redefine our politics. In 2000 Zambian President Fredrick Chiluba attempted to contest for a 3rd term.

“He was the worst in our history.

“Now others in SADC want to make same mistakes,” says.

Kalimbwe adds that if a leader fails to achieve anything in 10 years, there is nothing he could achieve in 5 years more.

“If you achieve nothing in 10 years, you will never achieve anything 5 more years!!

“In 24 hours, US President Donald Trump has achieved more than hundreds of African Presidents.

“And then there is a SADC Chairman who wants to extend his term to 2030.

“That time he has been in political office for the past 44 years and achieved nothing; Literally nothing – zero!!

Apparently, Zimbabweans are literally divided on the plans by ZANU PF to amend the Constitution so that Mnangagwa can remain in power beyond 2028 when his second term ends.

Zwnews