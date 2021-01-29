Zimbabwe Acting President, General (Rtd) Dr. CGDN Chiwenga has extended the level 4 lockdown to the 15th of February.

Chiwenga said the Level 4 National lockdown has stabilised the situation as number of infections has gone down while recoveries have gone up adding that there was a possibility of a new strain in the country.

“We have a likelihood of new strains and variants circulating. These strains are more transmissible and infectious. We are doing genomic sequencing to see if these strains are in our environment, results will be published as soon as we have them”

He concluded his address by urging all to mask up, sanitise, maintain social distance, stay at home, get tested and if positive, self isolate.