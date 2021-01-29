Police have arrested at least 350 000 for violating the national lockdown among them 119 000 who were not wearing the compulsory face mask.

According to statistics released by acting minister of information Dr Jenfan Muswere during his weekly COVID-19 updates he said as of 20 January 2021 police arrested a total of 347 264 people countrywide for flouting lockdown regulations indicating an increase of 19 188 from the 328 076 that was recorded the previous week.

He said the problem was prevalent at funerals.

Minister Muswere said a total of 7 082 people were arrested throughout the country for violating movement restrictions in the past week.