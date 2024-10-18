Through his International Cables Network, former Zimbabwean military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei who is based in Namibia says the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has awarded controversial Zimbabwean businessperson Wicknell Chivayo to print ballot papers for its forthcoming elections.

“In what might turn out to be a big scandal, Namibia’s ECN has awarded Zimbabwean criminal Wicknell Chivhayo a US$60 million tender to print ballot papers.

“Chivhayo was also supplied ballot papers for the Zimbabwean election that was condemned by the Southern African Development Community Observer Mission,” he says.

Maswerasei adds that despite no evidence of specialised machinery for printing ballot papers & the controversy surrounding the manner in which ballot papers were supplied to Zimbabwe, it is surprising why the Namibian election authorities still decided to award the tender to the “tenderpreneur” who is Mnangagwa’s runner.

“It’s not clear if all Namibian political parties are fully aware of the chequered record of ECN’s choice of ballot supplier.

“The controversial Chivhayo is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s well-known front on state tenders. SWAPO leadership has been frequenting Harare in the past months,” he adds.

Zwnews