It is now mandatory for anyone aspiring to become Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president to have 5 Ordinary Level passes.

Today at ZIFA Annual General Meeting, 48 out of 8 councillors voted in favor of amending the constitution to require aspiring candidates for the ZIFA presidency to have at least five O-level qualifications.

This will be effective upon Sports and Recreation Commission approval.

The AGM was held in the capital today, as notified earlier before:

“In accordance with the current ZIFA statutes (Article 27) a notice is hereby given to all ZIFA Members of an Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“The Annual General Meeting will be held in Harare, at Manna Resort, Harare on the 18th of October 2024.

“According to Article 24, the members will exercise their voting rights through their official delegates who will also take part in debates of the AGM.”

