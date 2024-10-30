Another ballot printing contract for Wicknell Chivayo linked South African print firm Ren-Form CC: the company has won a 3-year tender to print ballots for Zambian elections.

Ren-Form CC was recently awarded a tender to print ballot papers for Namibia’s November election, triggering outrage from the opposition there.

The company has vehemently denied allegations that it overcharged for election materials in Zim’s 2023 elections.

The allegations, Ren-Form said last week, “were made by certain individuals who, to date, have failed to produce any evidence.”