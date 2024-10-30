The ruling party, ZANU-PF, says it is solely up to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to determine whether the recent resolution proposing to extend his term of office should be followed through or not.

Speaking on the issue, on a local radio station, ZANU-PF Director of Information Farai Marapira said self-exiled former ZANU-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has no standing commenting on the 2030 resolution matter.

Apparently, Kasukuwere has been very vocal on the matter saying Mnangagwa is daydreaming as his plan will not succeed.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa’s plan though he vehemently denies it, is reportedly facing resistance from people within his party.

Mnangagwa is on record saying he will not extend his term of office, but critics say he is not telling the truth.

