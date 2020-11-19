Chitungwiza municipality has refuted claims that it blew thousands of dollars on a ‘wasteful’ retreat.

This follows reports that Chitungwiza residents were breathing fire after it emerged that town’s councillors had allegedly blown US$72 000 on a week-long retreat at Chinhoyi University of Technology(CUT) hotel.

A local publication which ran the story also reported that each of the 40 delegates were paid US$1100 in travel, other allowances, and that about US$ 700 was given out to each delegate for hotel bedding and meals.

However, the local authority has refuted claims that it wasted ratepayers’ funds.

Read statement below:

