Chitungwiza municipality has refuted claims that it blew thousands of dollars on a ‘wasteful’ retreat.
This follows reports that Chitungwiza residents were breathing fire after it emerged that town’s councillors had allegedly blown US$72 000 on a week-long retreat at Chinhoyi University of Technology(CUT) hotel.
A local publication which ran the story also reported that each of the 40 delegates were paid US$1100 in travel, other allowances, and that about US$ 700 was given out to each delegate for hotel bedding and meals.
However, the local authority has refuted claims that it wasted ratepayers’ funds.
Read statement below:
-Zwnews
