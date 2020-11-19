Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s R5.5 Centurion property in Pretoria which was attached to the bail he was granted last week has since been forfeited to the state after he fled to Malawi.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi made the order to seize their estate in Centurion, Tshwane this morning.

The Bushiri couple who stand accused of fraud and money laundering involving over R1 million fled from South Africa last week in violation of their bail condition.

They argue that their lives are in danger in South Africa where the public is reportedly seeking to kill them.

South Africa wants them extradited to be tried according to that country’s laws.

Meanwhile, Malawi Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has ordered the release of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary who were arrested based on South Africa’s provisional request to detain them pending formal extradition request.

Nyimba argues that his ruling is based on the legality of the arrest and not what happened in South Africa, which she said is a case for another day.

He has therefore ruled that the arrest was illegal.

