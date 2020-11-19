“Zanu PF calls upon the nation to reflect on the month of November, for this is the month of all operations, the month of the legendary Operation Restore Legacy,” says Chinamasa.

Acting ZANU-PF Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa says his party is proud that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has managed, during his presidency, to mend and escalate dialogue with the country’s Western foes to an inter-ministerial level.

Speaking during the Pre-Budget Seminar, Chinamasa said Mnangagwa has made it clear that the 2nd Republic was about engaging, re-engaging, reconnecting and restoration of friendship and mending of relations.

He added that the second republic has also managed to grow and deepen the relations with the country’s all weather friends, the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation among others.

He said, the nation is proud that after Operation Restore Legacy, President Mnangagwa and his entire leadership have managed to achieve the onerous task of uniting a nation that had been ravaged by the G40 cabal.

Chinamasa congratulated the President, the Zimbabwe defence forces and the people of Zimbabwe, saying they are the back bone on whose back Operation Restore Order was hinged and assured the nation that Mnangagwa’s leadership will never betray them.

“Today Zanu PF takes pride in sharing with the world, the success stories of the New Republic as we rally all and sundry towards Vision 2030.

