Detained prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, MDC Alliance deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala and party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere are reportedly being denied access to their lawyers and own food.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has expressed concern over the issue.

“We are concerned that today lawyers representing @daddyhope, @advocatemahere & Hon. Sikhala were denied access to their clients at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison even though they presented #COVIDー19 test results showing they are negative as demanded by ZPCS on Friday,” said the organisation.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Douglas Coltart says the state is violating the three’s rights and also in defiance to a court order.

“Hopewell Chin’ono, Job Sikhala and Fadzayi Mahere are being denied access to their lawyers and to their own food (to which they’re entitled as unconvicted prisoners).

“Prison authorities are defying a court order we previously obtained on this issue the last time it happened,” he says.

