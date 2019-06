The ZBC News Online has just published a list of newly appointed ZANU PF Politburo members. Below is the list of appointed members and their respective positions:

Victor Matemadanda – Secretary for the Commissariat

Douglas Mahiya – Secretary for War Veterans

Headman Moyo – Deputy secretary of War Veterans

Zenzo Ncube – Deputy Director for War Veterans Affairs

Deputy Director for War Veterans Affairs Patrick Chinamasa – Air Zimbabwe board chairman

-Zbc