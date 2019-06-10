Mnangagwa ally “Wadyajena” buys US$210 000 Lamborghini Urus ..PICTURES

Zanu PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has taken delivery of a US$210,000 supercar.

Emphasising the gulf between Zimbabwe’s impoverished masses and a politically-connected elite, the Gokwe Nembudziya MP imported the Lamborghini Urus from Europe on a KLM cargo flight on Monday duty free, sources say.

The vehicle was loaded onto a trailer at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and driven to an unknown destination.

The Lamorghini Urus is the car maker’s first SUV since the 1980s

Sources told ZimLive that the vehicle was imported by the MP, who did not pay duty for the vehicle after negotiating a ZIMRA rebate.

Lamborghini boasts that the Urus needs just 3.6 seconds to reach 100 kph, and can reach speeds of 200 kph in 12.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 305 kph.

zimlive, agencies