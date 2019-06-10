BREAKING: Vimbai Java Tsvangirai Dies

THE late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java has died.
The Glen View South MP (MDC) was involved in a fatal car accident last month in Kwekwe, in which two MDC activists died.
Activist Patson Dzamara confirmed Java’s death on his Twitter account, sharing his grief with the Tsvangirai family.
It is disheartening to learn about the passing away of Vimbai Tsvangirai, the daughter of the late democracy icon, Morgan Tsvangirai.
— Patson Dzamara (@PatsonDzamara) June 10, 2019
