Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says ZANU-PF is still using on him old tricks they used against Morgan Tsvangirai his mentor.

Chamisa assured his departed teacher that the struggle he started is in safe hands.

“A giant, a mentor, a fighter, a democrat and confidante. This day you exited this life.

“They are still trying those old tactics they used against you.

“They will not succeed. The struggle is in safe hands. Sadly missed. Rest in Power Mudhara!,” he said.

Zwnews