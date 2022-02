President Emmerson Mnangagwa has poured out cold water on the payment of US dollar salaries, which striking teachers are demanding.

Mnangagwa told a ZANU-PF campaign rally recently that the country will not abandon the Zimbabwe dollar as its main currency.

Meanwhile, some renowned economists on record urging the country to dollarise to save the economy.

Apparently, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa implored the government to pay civil servants in US dollars.

