There was drama at Harare Magistrates Court, where a police officer has denied pro-democracy campaigner Nancy Njenge entry into the court room for commencement of her trial on the basis that she is wearing a mini-skirt which makes others feel uncomfortable.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) representing the activist has confirmed the incident.

“Our lawyer Obey Shava is protesting against this & has told the police officer that his statement borders on sexual harassment.

“Nancy & other Zinasu leaders & members are on trial answering to charges of public violence for allegedly protesting against the arrest & detention of Takudzwa Ngadziore former students’ body leader.

Zwnews