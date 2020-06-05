MDC Coup: The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance has issued a statement following the midnight take over of Morgan Tsvangirai House by ruling party elements led by Zimbabwe military and Zanu PF ally Thokozani Khupe of the pro-government MDC-T faction.

Sources in the Khupe-Zanu-PF camp say “soon we will hear of the suspension of elections, and a unity government that exclude the country’s biggest opposition party.”

Read MDC-Alliance statement below:

At approximately 10pm on the 4th of June 2020, a truckload of armed soldiers and police officers assisted twenty youths to forcibly gain entry into the MDC Alliance Headquarters, Harvest House.

The soldiers severely assaulted our security personnel who were manning the building. The youths locked themselves in the building, refusing to leave. The MDC-Alliance Secretary-General Mr Chalton Hwende immediately attended the scene and tried to make a police report. The Zimbabwe Republic Police refused to take the report and advised that he should speak to the soldiers who in turn denied the Secretary-General entry to the building.

The MDC-Alliance maintains its rightful position as the occupants of Harvest House and will not allow such underhanded and patently unlawful seizure of its property. The use of the armed forces to settle personal squabbles must be condemned in the strongest way possible by all pro-democratic forces. This illegal seizure of property in the dead of the night puts to rest all falsehoods that the recent attacks on the MDC-Alliance have been driven by interest in constitutionalism and democracy. In fact, the very nature of this violent act lays bare the malicious and anti-freedom dynamics that are threatening the very fibre of our political landscape. Under what capacity have the armed forces been deployed in Harvest House and by what provision of law are they interfering with civilian matters?