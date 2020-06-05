The battle for the control of the main opposition MDC took a dramatic twist last night after armed security forces assisted Thokozani Khupe’s occupancy of the iconic MRT House (formerly Harvest House) which headquartered Nelson Chamisa’s beleaguered MDC Alliance.

“Yes, I can confirm we are now occupying the home of democracy. It was a peaceful handover takeover,” reinstated MDC Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora said.

Mwonzora said communication about the ‘peaceful’ takeover had been made to all the other elders in the party, including National Council members.

He also said they are now going to hold their meetings at Harvest House from now on. But, it was the involvement of soldiers who reportedly assaulted security guards at the offices located at 44 Nelson Mandela Way in central Harare which has raised eyebrows.

Newly appointed MDC Alliance publicist and lawyer Fadzayi Mahere was not picking up calls this morning when Zwnews called for confirmation of the latest developments.

More details to follow…

Zwnews