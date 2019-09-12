Funeral PICTURES: Nelson Chamisa visits Mugabe family, Consoles Grace at Blue Roof

Images of MDC President, Nelson Chamisa, paying his condolences to the wife of the late Former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. The opposition chief said Zimbabweans must forgive each other and work together for the development of the country.

Said Chamisa:

I’ve been to the Mugabe family residence to pay condolences as a gesture of Ubuntu, rising above political differences and personal animosities. The circumstances right now inform us that this is the time for mourning not political point scoring or politicking.

We have very many guests and dignitaries coming into our country from around the world to pay their respects and we must welcome them as one family despite our challenges and differences. So we shall not do or say things except all in the spirit of Ubuntu/hunhu hwedu.