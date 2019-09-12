I will live, I will come alive: Chiwenga after second operation

President Mnangagwa gave an update on the health of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga whilst addressing mourners at the residence of The Late Former President Robert Mugabe.
Mnangagwa said the former general had undergone a successful second operation this morning and was in a stable condition.
Mnangagwa added:
VP Chiwenga calls every morning asking about the situation. This morning I spoke to him. He came out of the theatre around 9:30 this morning. His operation was a success. He was saying when I get here, I should say to you Soko (Grace Mugabe’s totem), I will live and I will come alive. That is what he (Chiwenga) said this morning when he came out of the theatre.”
