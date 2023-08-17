The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has blasted Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Godwin Matanga’s sentiments that murdered party member was ran over by a truck.

Matanga told election observers yesterday that the main opposition party member was killed by a truck during political confrontations.

But the CCC spokesperson said what Matanga told observers is not true.

“The truth about what happened to Tinashe Chitsunge per eyewitness accounts is set out in this statement.

“We urge state institutions to refer the case to court for independent adjudication. This tragic loss of life could have been avoided if the Constitution had been respected,” she said.

Zwnews