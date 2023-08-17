Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says he will continue pushing for stability in the region as he assumes the chairmanship of the SADC organ for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Hichilema says this will be done in collaboration with leaders in the SADC region in order to accelerate economic growth and social development.

He has also reiterated the need to silence guns in the SADC member states and pursue peace and security in order to achieve socio-economic development.

The president said this during the deliberations on issues of peace and security in the region the 43rd Ordinary Summit of the SADC Heads of State.

According to the President’s Facebook page, SADC Leaders also addressed the security challenges in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as the Cabo Delgado region in the Northern part of Mozambique.

ZNBC