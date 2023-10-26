The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) 14-day parliamentary boycott in protest to the recalling of its Members of Parliament has ended.

Meanwhile, the main opposition through its deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has revealed its position following the expiration of the period.

“Here is our current position on the 14-day disengagement period: Now that the temporary 14-day disengagement period has ended, we will continue to monitor progress on our key demands, review our action plans as appropriate, and consult further with key stakeholders.

“We urge all our deployees to actively address and attend to the issues faced by our citizens,” he says.

Zwnews