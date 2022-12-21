Judgment on jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala’s latest appeal at the High Court has been reserved indefinitely.

High Court Judge Justice Samuel Deme said he needs time to study previous judgments made against Sikhala.

Slim chances judgment will be delivered before Christmas.

Commenting on the matter, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “Sikhala is being denied bail on numerous occasions, his crime is demanding justice for murdered Moreblessing Ali while perpetrators and Zanu PF violence instigators are off Scott-free.”

Sikhala has been denied bail for a number of times, with some saying his case is politically charged hence too hot for judges to handle.

