If the year 2022 was a difficult one for millions of hard-pressed Zimbabweans who continue to bear the brunt of a perennially horrendous economy under Zanu PF, one can therefore be forgiven for stating that the end-nearing year was not only hellishly undesirable for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa- the past twelve months, indeed, proved to be gut-wrenching and grievously disastrous for the troubled former model.

Now, as the troubles continue to mount for the recently amputated Mubaiwa, it has since emerged that South African authorities have ordered the seizure of her Pretoria home, plus two Land Rover vehicles until her money laundering and fraud cases which are being handled by the courts in her native Zimbabwe, are concluded.

The impending forfeiture of Mubaiwa’s plush South African property and the two top-of-the-range vehicles emanate from a request by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to seize properties bearing the name of Chiwenga’s estranged mistress until the anti-graft watchdog finishes its investigations.

As media reports suggest, the targeted property is believed to have been purchased using crime proceeds allegedly acquired by the former model when she still enjoyed privileges associated with being the VP’s wife.

In its ruling, the High Court in South Africa said:

“In terms of section 38(2) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, No 121 of 1998 (the Act) all persons with knowledge of this order, are, other than as required and permitted by this order, prohibited from removing, taking possession of or control over, dissipating, interfering with or otherwise dealing in any manner with the property to which this order relates”. “It is ordered that the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brooklyn police station under Case 308/01/2020 to seize the property as 1,2 an 1,3 above to be kept for safekeeping at Pretoria West Pound VSS, until the outcome of the forfeiture proceedings to be instituted in terms of section 48 of the Act,” added the court.

As Zimlive reported, the Registrar of Deeds Office, Pretoria was also ordered to restrict execution or attachment of the property without the High Court’s approval.

The ex-beauty queen however has a chance to defend the forfeiture order, which follows a successful application by South Africa’s National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Zwnews