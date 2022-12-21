President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has received donations of four Ambulances at State House from the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe.

The handover of the ambulances took place at State House at 9.45a.m this morning.

Receiving the ambulances, Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the Insurance Company and highlighted that the ambulances will be deployed to the needy.

Apparently, the President’s diary today is eventful, as he will also hold a Unity Day recording at State House at 2.30pm

This will see the President holding an interview with Baffour and Huni at 3.15pm at State House.

