The Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa says in the face of the threat of a Third Wave, Cabinet has deferred consideration of the opening of bars and nightclubs until further notice.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing, Mutsvangwa also pointed that Covid-19 vaccination of residents of border towns has been prioritised and is well on course.

She said citizens can also receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine anywhere in the country without prejudice.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa said Cabinet has approved the Guardianship of Minors Amendment Bill, 2020.

The Bill seeks to align provisions of the Guardianship of Minors Act [Chapter 5:08] to the current Constitution and provides for the exercise of joint guardianship and custody by parents.

She also took time to explain the mission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Trade, saying it is to promote the political & socio-economic interests, image & influence of Zimbabwe in the international community.

-Zwnews