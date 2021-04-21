A Chivhu woman, Emelda Marazani, who reportedly murdered her four children in November 2020 by cutting their throats, was today granted bail by the High Court.

Marazani also set the family home ablaze before consuming poison in an attempt to kill herself following a misunderstanding with her husband.

She is charged with murder, and was today freed on $5000 bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

As part of her bail conditions, Justice Chitapi ordered her to report once a week at Budiriro Police Station in Harare and to avoid interfering with state witnesses.

Marazani, was being represented by lawyer Simon Chabuka.