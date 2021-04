The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has bemoaned the recent passing of the Constitutional Amendment Bill (No.2) of 2019 in Parliament saying it is not good for democracy.

The Zimbabwe HR NGO Forum a coalition of 20 human rights groups says the autocratic Bill which gives President Emmerson Mnangagwa more sweeping executive powers is a consolidation of authoritarianism.

The Bill sailed through in the National Assembly by 191 votes to 22, much to the pleasure of the ruling party.

-Zwnews