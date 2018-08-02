BREAKING: Zimbabwe Presidential elections results to be announced at 10 PM, ZEC

HARARE: The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) spokesperson Dr Qhubani Moyo has revealed that presidential results will start being announced from 10PM tonight, he said this during a press conference held at 4 PM this afternoon.

The army has since been deployed to occupy key points in the capital to prevent protests that may arise if results are disputed.

Speaking to reporters at Parirenyatwa Hospital today, MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa said he has evidence to prove beyond doubt that he won the presidential election.

He also confirmed that there are dozens of MDC supporters holed up at the Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare without food and water and they can not leave the place because the military has barricaded the place.

Meanwhile, police have dropped their threat to arrest the MDC Alliance’s Tendai Biti after talks with his lawyer.

Details follow….