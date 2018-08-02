Amnesty International blame Zim military for blood shedding

By Zwnews Chief Correspondent | Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the country’s senior military and security figures have been criticised by Amnesty International for allowing the use of live ammunition against unarmed protesters.

“It is unfortunate that this election has descended into bloodshed, which could have been avoided if security forces had exercised restraint against protesters. The army’s conduct should be promptly investigated, with those responsible brought to justice,” said Colm Ó Cuanacháin, Amnesty International’s Acting Secretary General.

“By using live ammunition against unarmed protesters, the army has broken the very same rule of law that they should protect. The militarization of the prevailing post-election environment is muzzling freedom of expression, association and assembly. People must be guaranteed their right to protest.”

The powerful global organisation which fight against human rights abuse in places like Palestine, Syria, Congo and Iraq said firearms must never be used as a tool for containing violence by protesters. They may only be used in defense against an imminent threat of death or serious injury, in order to save another life.

“The loss of life for people protesting for the release of the election results was totally unnecessary. They wanted to see how they had voted and Zimbabwean authorities had a duty to facilitate this in a peaceful manner, without deploying the army to the streets,” said Colm Ó Cuanacháin.

Meanwhile in Zimbabwe, critics have lambasted Mnangagwa for blaming MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa for the killing of civilians by soldiers in Harare yesterday.

Mnangagwa, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, and Obert Mpofu in separate statements have blamed the MDC-Alliance leadership for inciting the public to revolt, that resulted in the killing of civilians by soldiers and left some other injured.

They feel that Mnangagwa’s lieutenants are justifying the killings, while at the same time saying they value human life.

Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has lambasted the junta regime for deploying the army to kill civilians and then blame Chamisa for it. Chamisa never deployed the army, so Ruhanya questions how he is being blamed for the killings done by Mnangagwa’s army.

“How do you blame Chamisa, Tendai Biti, Happyson Chidziva, and the MDC-Alliance for soldiers who used live ammunition against unarmed civilians? Does that make sense?” says Ruhanya.

Another analyst Alex Magaisa agrees with Ruhanya that it does not make sense to blame Chamisa for the killings.

“Only the President has the power to deploy the army. He should be condemning the use of excessive force against civilians,” says Magaisa.

According to the Zimbabwean Constitution the President’s duties include, promoting unity and peace in the country for the benefit of all citizens, and ensuring protection of fundamental human rights. The President also is the only one to declare peace or war, and must advise the Parliament and Senate after taking such a decision.

Many people have since started blaming Mnangagwa for being a blood thirsty leader, as he is the one empowered by the law to deploy the army.

Some people who spoke to ZwNews.com in the streets of Harare today say the shooting of civilians was uncalled for and cannot be justified. They say there was no record of police having failed to use minimum force to the extent of calling the army to help.

In fact, the police were sympathising with the civilians at one instance some protesters were seen seeking refuge in police trucks, after the soldiers went on a killing spree, they say.