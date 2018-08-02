Zanu-PF official mourns aunt killed by soldiers in Harare..Zim Minister Prisca Mupfumiri

Prisca Mupfumiri: Mnangagwa aide’s relative killed by soldiers during Harare protests

The number of people that died as a result of the violence that broke out in Harare yesterday has risen to six.

Zimbabwe police spokesperson Charity Charamba said three more people had died in hospital after they were admitted with life threatening injuries. Several people were left injured and traumatised yesterday when soldiers fired live ammunition again protesters and by-standers.

One of the dead has been confirmed as aunt to Zimbabwe Minister of Tourism Prisca Mupfumira.

“She was innocently coming from work and was caught in the crossfire. Imagine finding out through social media, and identifying her body through the dress she was wearing lying down,” Mupfumira said via a WhatsApp message, seen by Times LIVE.

Mupfumira attended her aunt’s memorial service in Chinhoyi on Thursday today and she said her family wanted to see justice done and the killers to be arrested.