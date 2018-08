Samson Muchirahondo

In a shocking event, a Chinhoyi man is feared dead after being butchered by machete wielding artisanal miners suspected to be a group called MaShurugwi that has been terrorising people over the years.

The incident occured at former Total Service Station opposite Orange Groove Suburb along Harare-Chirundu highway.

Local police could not be immediately reached for a comment.