The Zimbabwe School Examination Council O’and A-Level exams kicked off today as pupils across the country sitting for “O” level biology and “A” level literature.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has urged all stakeholders to observe Covid 19 protocols.

“With O & A Level exams resuming today amid a surge in Covid 19 infections, the ministry urges all schls and exam centres to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for a safe and healthy exam environment,” says the ministry.

Apparently, in neighboring Zambia, all students who sat for Grade 7 in 2021 passed and are progressing to Grade 8.

