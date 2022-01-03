The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says some Form 3 students at Gokomere High School who sustained injuries after police officers severely assaulted them at their school in November were injured because they were trying to evade arrest & that they were “very violent”.

Responding to a query by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) police said its members were deployed to quell a disturbance, adding that video evidence & pictures handed over to them by the students are inadmissible as they are from an unknown source & do not reveal the identity of any complainant.

The response by Assistant Commissioner Mbengwa, the Officer Commanding Masvingo Province came after Martin Mureri of ZLHR asked the police to investigate & respond by giving him names of police officers who brutally assaulted the students on 7 & 8 November.

The students were assaulted for allegedly protesting against poor diet & learning conditions.

Zwnews