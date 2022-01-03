The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has petitioned Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe over what has been described as a ‘cruel’ act by a police officer.

“Today our lawyer Tinashe Chinox served Minister of Home Affairs & Police Service with a Notice of Intention to Sue in terms of the State Liabilities Act & Police Act.

This follows after a police officer caused the burning down of someone’s house.

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono brought the matter to the public fore and ZLHR thanked him for it.

“What a cruel way to start a new year from this citizen. This was indeed senseless and uncalled for.

“Policing requires common sense and empathy. How could this be allowed to happen? It is unimaginable cruelty!, Twitted Chin’ono.

