Police in Borrowdale are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a company in Vinona, Harare on 29/11/24 at around 0215 hours.

Three unidentified male suspects who were armed with unidentified type of pistols, attacked a security guard who was on duty.

The suspects broke into the company offices were they stole US$36 260.00 cash which was in a safe, two laptops and a bluetooth speaker.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP has reported a sad incident which occurred at Matiashe Village, Chimanimani on 27/11/24 in which a 6 year old juvenile died.

The victim allegedly bumped into her grandmother who was carrying a bucket full of hot water and she fell onto the ground.

Resultantly, the hot water spilled over the victim and she sustained burns on the head, stomach and back.

The victim was taken to Beitbridge Hospital where she died on 28/11/24 whilst receiving treatment.