The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance has been plunged into mourning following the death of Kuwadzana legislator Miriam Mushayi this Monday evening.

Although the party’s national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was not picking up calls from Zwnews during the time of publishing, senior opposition officials this evening confirmed to this publication Mushayi’s passing.

Details about the cause of Mushayi’s demise were not immediately available during the time of writing.

more details to follow…

Zwnews