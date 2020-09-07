The house of former ZANU PF Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has been burnt to ashes.

It is reported that only few things from the house have saved from the inferno.

Meanwhile, Moyo himself is said to have sustained burn injuries and he is hospitalized.

Moyo was recently fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he was implicated in alleged corruption with regards to the procurement of coronavirus materials.

Mnangagwa’s son was also implicated in the same deal.

The allegations were uncovered by investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chin’ono was later arrested and spent about a month in detention on allegations that he tried to incite public disorder.