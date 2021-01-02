The Chief Executive Officer of Impala Car Rental Thompson Dondo has died.

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has confirmed the development.

Moyo wrote on his microblog Twitter handle:

“THOMPSON DONDO, Chief Executive Officer of @impalacarrental has passed on this morning.

“The Impala Car Rental was implicated in the abduction and torture of @TeeMuchehiwa by Mnangagwa’s Ferret Force led by the #CIO, who used a Ford Ranger from Impala Car Rental for the abduction!”

The car rental has since confirmed the sad development.

More details to follow…

-Zwnews