Zimbabwe is being overwhelmed and overrun by Covid-19, a senior government official has said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has disclosed that the country is at risk from coronavirus, saying it is being overwhelmed and struggling to cope.

He urged Zimbabweans who can avoid getting the virus to do so, saying the situation is not that safe as the country is struggling to cope.

“We hear UK beds are overwhelmed by Covid19. Well, that’s them.

“They say in SA, hospital admission thresholds are now quite high- that’s them.

“But, let me tell you about our own situation, don’t catch the virus if you can avoid it.

“We are being overwhelmed and overrun by this virus,” he said.

-Zwnews